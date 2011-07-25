Truth & Rumors: UK paper says Tiger expected to return at Bridgestone

But who will be on the bag?

Tiger Woods, who has been resting his injured left knee and Achilles tendon since withdrawing from the Players Championship in May, is expected to return at next week’s Bridgestone Invitational, which begins Aug. 4 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, according to The Guardian UK.

Tiger Woods, expected to announce this week that he is returning to action at the Bridgestone Invitational on Thursday, is out of the world's top 20 for the first time since January 1997.

Open winner Darren Clarke's big payday came just in time to avert a major cash crisis, his manager Chubby Chandler has revealed.

'The timing could not have been better,' he said. 'Darren has had a big cash flow problem.'

Apart from collecting the Open's €999,000 prize money ($1.43 million), Clarke also picked up a long-awaited €2.2million bonus ($3.15 million) from his clothing sponsors Sports Direct and Dunlop, along with other undisclosed bonuses expected from his endorsement of Taylor Made clubs and other equipment.

The 42-year-old, who has several properties dotted around the globe, was hit hard by the worldwide recession and was strapped for cash when he arrived in Kent for the year's third Major.