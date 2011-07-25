News
Truth & Rumors: UK paper says Tiger expected to return at Bridgestone
But who will be on the bag?
Tiger Woods, who has been resting his injured left knee and Achilles tendon since withdrawing from the Players Championship in May, is expected to return at next week’s Bridgestone Invitational, which begins Aug. 4 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, according to The Guardian UK.
Tiger Woods, expected to announce this week that he is returning to action at the Bridgestone Invitational on Thursday, is out of the world's top 20 for the first time since January 1997.Woods has until this Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern time to officially enter the event, which would be his first Tour event since firing longtime caddie Steve Williams. Manager says Darren Clarke ‘almost broke’ before Open win Necessity is the mother of invention. It’s also pretty good motivation for playing well in a major. According to The Daily Mail (UK), Darren Clarke solved some short-term money problems by cashing in with his British Open win.
Open winner Darren Clarke's big payday came just in time to avert a major cash crisis, his manager Chubby Chandler has revealed.Tweet of the Day From CBS Sports’ Steve Elling...
'The timing could not have been better,' he said. 'Darren has had a big cash flow problem.'
Apart from collecting the Open's €999,000 prize money ($1.43 million), Clarke also picked up a long-awaited €2.2million bonus ($3.15 million) from his clothing sponsors Sports Direct and Dunlop, along with other undisclosed bonuses expected from his endorsement of Taylor Made clubs and other equipment.
The 42-year-old, who has several properties dotted around the globe, was hit hard by the worldwide recession and was strapped for cash when he arrived in Kent for the year's third Major.
More From the Web
Recommended by