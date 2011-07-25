Menu Close
News

Tiger Woods drops out of top 20 in world golf ranking

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Mon Jul. 25, 2011
Install App

Tiger-Woods Tiger Woods's slide down the world rankings has turned into a free fall.
Woods is ranked 21st in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, down one spot from last week and four slots in the last month.
It's the first time Woods has been out of the top 20 since 1997. He first rose to No. 1 after tying for 19th at the 1997 U.S. Open, and has spent a total of 623 weeks at the top of the ranking during his career, including a streak of 281 consecutive weeks at No. 1, which ended on Nov. 1, 2010, when Lee Westwood took the top spot. 
Woods has not played competitively since withdrawing from the Players Championship on May 12 after a front-nine 42. Woods cited knee and Achilles' injuries to his left leg, which he said that he initially sustained during the third round of the Masters in April. He has yet to announce when he'll return to competitive golf.
Last week Woods announced that he fired his caddie, Steve Williams, ending a partnership that lasted more than 12 years and produced 13 major titles. (Photo: Matt Rourke/AP)  

