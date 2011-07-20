Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Click to read more
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Click to read more
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

Truth & Rumors: Amateur loses hole-in-one after slow-play penalty

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Wed Jul. 20, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Thanks to an apparent rise in the number of Tour pros who plumb-bob over three-footers, switch clubs multiple times for one shot, and stare into space while seeking a Zen-like state of pre-shot focus, slow play has received a lot of extra attention this year. (Golf Magazine took its own in-depth look here.) There's almost no one disputing that it's a growing problem that aggravates golfers, alienates TV viewers and hurts the game. Clearly, golf needs to address the issue. But can you imagine making a hole-in-one in competition, only to later lose it because of a slow-play penalty? It actually happened on Monday during the first round of the U.S. Junior Amateur, according to The Kitsap Sun newspaper in Bremerton, Wash.

When is a hole-in-one not a hole-in-one?
Connor Klein of Long Tree, Colo., found out on Monday during the first round of the 64th U.S. Junior Amateur at Gold Mountain Golf Club.
Klein aced the 170-yard, par 3, No. 5 hole. But it went down as a birdie.
Klein's threesome, which included Alex Church of Timonium, Md., and Andrew Bonner of Ripon, Calif., was warned for slow play. The players were clocked again at the fifth hole and they were all docked a stroke.
The three players appealed to USGA officials. Klein turned out to be the only player penalized, so his score of one became a two.
"It's a birdie," said the USGA's David Staebler, director of the Junior Amateur tournament, shrugging his shoulders.
Staebler said it's the first time he's ever seen that happen in a tournament.
It was the only penalty of the day for slow play.
Klein birdied the next hole, but ended with an 82.
Phil Mickelson's brother named ASU golf coach Talk about having a tough act to follow. Tim Mickelson played golf at Arizona State University in 1995, three years after his big brother Phil graduated with three NCAA Championships. Tim eventually transferred to Oregon State, but now he's returning to ASU's golf team as the new head coach, according to Jeff Metcalf of The Arizona Republic.
"There was that aura of watching Phil play there and knowing that ASU had such great facilities, tradition and all the stuff that goes into making a great program," Mickelson said when he transferred to Oregon State in 1998. "It kind of swept me away."
ASU still is sweeping Mickelson off his feet.
When the Sun Devils came to him about their opening for the men's golf-coach position, he couldn't say no even though it meant leaving his hometown and a program he considered "my little baby" at the University of San Diego. This time at ASU, his name figures to help in recruiting, fundraising and visibility.
Darren Clarke, This Is Your Life One reason you should be happy you haven't won a major championship is that a newspaper hasn't done a photo gallery of your unfortunate youthful hairstyles. Darren Clarke isn't so lucky. (Via The Belfast Telegraph) Tweet of the Day This gem came in from Graeme McDowell on Tuesday afternoon. Can anyone confirm that this group is not lost and disoriented in Thailand right now? Gmacpresser_bigger @Graeme_McDowell: Not saying tonight is going to be a good night but........
 
  Hangover-Poster  

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More