Tiger Woods splits with caddie Stevie Williams

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday he will no longer employ his former caddie Stevie Williams, ending a 12-year partnership that included 13 of Woods's 14 major championships. It's unclear who will replace Williams on Tiger's bag.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it's time for a change," Woods said on his website. "Stevie is an outstanding caddie and a friend and has been instrumental in many of my accomplishments. I wish him great success in the future."

This announcement is the latest in a long line of changes for the former World-ranked No. 1. Since his scandal in late 2009, Woods has gotten divorced, changed swing coaches, suffered another injury to his ailing knee, and now fired his longest standing caddie. His last PGA Tour win came at the BMW Championship in September 2009.

All but nine of Woods's 71 career PGA Tour victories came with Williams on the bag.

"After 13 years of loyal service, needless to say this came as a shock," Williams said on his website, adding that Woods informed him of the change after the AT&T National.

Woods -- who was the best man in Williams's wedding -- has been sidelined with knee and Achilles injuries since he withdrew from the Players Championship in May. Williams has caddied for Adam Scott in three tournaments since Woods's injury, though it was thought to be a temporary partnership until Woods returned to competition.

Tiger remains sidelined and has yet to say when he'll return to the course. (Photo: Robert Beck/SI)