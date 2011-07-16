Rough weather greets players and fans Saturday at Royal St. George's

SANDWICH, England – The forecast for Saturday at Royal St. George's called for wind, rain and cooler temperatures, and so far the forecast has been dead on.

The wind in Sandwich is blowing from the south at 10-15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 mph. A light, misty rain has gotten heavier, and the worst of the wind and rain are supposed to come between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time (6 to 11 a.m. Eastern). Temperatures will be in the low 60s. In these conditions, players won't be able to carry the ball as far through the air, but the sandy fairways drain well, so they should remain fairly firm.

According to the R&A's official forecast, the weather should improve later in the day, and the sun might poke through the British clouds around dinnertime, but the wind is expected to maintain its strength. For the latest forecast, go to uk.weather.com.