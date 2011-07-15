Tom Watson thrills Open fans again with ace on No. 6

Tom Watson, 61, a five-time British Open champ and fan favorite in the U.K., gave the crowd something to cheer about today with a hole-in-one on the par-3, 178-yard sixth hole.

The shot took one hop before landing in the hole. Watson celebrated by high-fiving his playing partner, the British amateur Tom Lewis. As he walked to the green, according to the Associated Press, he said, "Wish I could have seen it go in."

The ace moved Watson from two over to even par and may have fans remembering his run at the 2009 British Open at Turnberry, where he lost in a playoff to Stewart Cink. Watson won the Open in '75, '77, '80, '82 and '83.

Watson's was the second ace of the tournament. Dustin Johnson made one Thursday on the par-3, 163-yard 16th.

Photo: Jon Super/AP