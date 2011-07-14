Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Rory McIlroy is center of attention as Open begins

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Jul. 14, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

RoryMcIlroy-Thur1-Brit_450x600 SANDWICH, England — It's not often that Ian Poulter and Paul Casey are demoted to the undercard in their native England. But make no mistake about it, the headliner at Royal St. George's this morning was not in Poulter's 8:42 group or Casey's 8:58 group.   As Rory McIlroy walked from the practice green through the crowd to the first tee for his 9:09 start, a chorus of “Go Rory” rose through the damp, chilly air.   Ivor Robson, the famous Open Championship starter whose sing-song introduction of the players has become a tournament tradition, beamed as he shook Rory's hand for what seemed like hours. His eyes looked like a teenage girl's gazing at Justin Bieber.   At the same time, a mob of teenagers galloped across the nearby 18th fairway hoping to get a glimpse of McIlroy. Never mind that the Northern Irishman was playing with 2002 winner Ernie Els or American heartthrob Rickie Fowler. On Thursday they were just an aging South African and a kid in an oversized black cap.   After McIlroy, Els and Fowler hit their tee shots and started walking down the fairway, the grandstands started to empty. The fans who had been standing 10-deep along the ropes started marching down the fairway.   Moments later Sergio Garcia walked to the first tee and was greeted with cheers from the much smaller audience. Shouts of "Luuuuke" signaled that Luke Donald, the game's No. 1 player and another Englishman, was arriving.   But the most popular story in Europe that doesn't involve Rupert Murdoch was already moving on, and so were most of the fans. (Photo by Robert Beck/SI)

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More