Cool and breezy start to Open Championship at Royal St. George's

SANDWICH, England - As the 140th British Open began this morning at Royal St. George's, it was cool, overcast and breezy, but severe winds had yet to materialize.

Temperatures were in the mid-50s for the opening groups, and temperatures were expected to reach 65 degrees. A light rain that greeted the earliest-arriving fans this morning has since stopped. Weather.com and BBC.com are predicting winds between 14 and 18 miles per hour on Thursday.

The long-term forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on Friday with a high of 67, while Saturday and Sunday are expected to be rainy with highs in the low 60s.