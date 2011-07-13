Truth & Rumors: Rory refuses extra security

Rory Fears No FansWith his dominant performance at Congressional, Rory McIlroy has made the leap from exceptional talent to superstar in remarkably short order. While Rory will certainly be the center of attention at this week's Open Championship, James Corrigan of the UK's Independent says that Rory isn't letting his newfound fame get between him and his adoring fans.

Rory McIlroy was entrusted by the Royal and Ancient yesterday to fill the huge berth left by Tiger Woods' absence, but the young Ulsterman has refused to take the former world No 1's security cordon as well. The "new Tiger" is evidently determined not to be the "old Tiger".

The young Ulsterman has declined the offer to make himself unique in the championship and have his own personal guards, à la Woods. "I asked him if he wanted extra security but he said no," said his manager, Andrew Chandler. "It will be the same for Rory as for any other player. He wants to remain accessible to his fans."

