Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: PGA Tour to ban Nicotine?
Click to read more
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Click to read more
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
News

'Chief Inspirer' Peter Crone works his magic on Jacobson, Howell

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Jul. 13, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

SANDWICH, England -- At the 1985 Open Championship at Royal St. George's, mental game coach Peter Crone was a teenager working as what the Brits call a “litter boy.” This time around, rather than picking up the trash, he's cleaning up after the man known as “Junkman,” Fredrik Jacobson, along with Charles Howell III.
Crone grew up in a village called St. Margarets Bay, but rode the train every day for nine years to Sandwich, where he attended Sir Roger Manwood's School.
"Twenty-six years later, here I am at Royal St. George’s, but instead of picking up crap from the ground, I’m taking the crap out of professional people's heads," said Crone, who fancies himself as a "Chief Inspirer."
Crone, who also works with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, Hollywood actors and businessmen, says his mission involves "helping people realize their potential and I do it by removing the constraints of their mind." In other words, he helps people get out of their own way.
This week is a bit of a homecoming for Crone. Based in Santa Monica, Calif., he's returned to his old stomping grounds in Southern Kent to accompany Jacobson and Howell at the Open. Both players started working with Crone at the '09 Barclays, and also happen to be currently playing some of the best golf of their careers.
"They’re kicking butt, purely because of what I do," Crone quipped at the driving range on Wednesday morning. "Nothing else. The fact they've been playing golf for decades has no influence."
Jacobson captured his first victory in 188 starts on the PGA Tour last month at the Travelers Championship. A week prior, he placed T14 at the U.S. Open. Jacobson tied for sixth in '03 when the Open was last held at Royal St. George's.
"Freddy has the biggest heart," said Crone. "He’s one of the most driven and competitive people I’ve ever met. Ironically, we worked on him not trying so hard.
"He’s naturally driven so he doesn’t need to -- especially of late when he’s in contention -- he doesn’t need to push anymore. For him, to play his game is sufficient."
Meanwhile, Howell, who earned a spot in the field at the last minute after three consecutive top-five finishes, is known to labor on the mechanics of the swing.
"Charles was always trying to get everything right, so for him, it was more trying to stop being so perfect all the time," said Crone.
On Wednesday afternoon Crone had plans to pop by the school he attended in Sandwich from 1980 to 1989.
"Fredrik wanted to go and see my old school," he said. "I was the head boy at the school so my name is up in wood somewhere from 20-plus years ago, so it’ll be interesting to see that."

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More