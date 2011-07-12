Truth & Rumors: Lawyer says Tiger never received illegal drugs from Galea

Last week Anthony Galea, the Canadian doctor who treated Tiger Woods after Woods's 2008 knee surgery, pleaded guilty to bringing unapproved drugs into the U.S. As part of the plea deal, Galea may provide authorities with a list of his clients, many of whom were athletes, and the methods and substances he used to treat them. Naturally, this touched off speculation as to how Woods's name could eventually surface. But the New York Daily News reached a lawyer representing Galea's ex-assistant, who stated that Woods never received performance-enhancing drugs from Galea.

An attorney for the chief witness in the Anthony Galea case said that one of the controversial Toronto physician's most famous clients, Tiger Woods, never received performance-enhancing drugs while a patient of Galea.

Rod Personius, who represents Galea's former assistant Mary Anne Catalano, told the Daily News Monday in an email, "I tell you categorically that Tiger did NOT receive either banned or performance enhancing drugs when treating with Dr. Galea."

"I don't see why it's not feasible for a 50-something to win this week," Watson, 61, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"Links courses are great equalizers. You don't have to pound the ball or hit the ball particularly long although they have added length to many of the holes here."

Watson conceded that some of the holes at the extended 7,211-yard, par-70 layout would prove particularly difficult for him to negotiate.

"There are two 240-yard par-threes at the third and 11th where length is definitely an advantage," he said while attending a MasterCard presentation at Royal St George's.

"But I am here to contend, without a doubt. I may have some problems with those two par-threes but if I'm playing well I can compete on this course.