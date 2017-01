Truth & Rumors: Lawyer says Tiger never received illegal drugs from Galea

Last week Anthony Galea, the Canadian doctor who treated Tiger Woods after Woods's 2008 knee surgery, pleaded guilty to bringing unapproved drugs into the U.S. As part of the plea deal, Galea may provide authorities with a list of his clients, many of whom were athletes, and the methods and substances he used to treat them. Naturally, this touched off speculation as to how Woods's name could eventually surface. But the New York Daily News reached a lawyer representing Galea's ex-assistant, who stated that Woods never received performance-enhancing drugs from Galea.

"I don't see why it's not feasible for a 50-something to win this week," Watson, 61, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"Links courses are great equalizers. You don't have to pound the ball or hit the ball particularly long although they have added length to many of the holes here."

Watson conceded that some of the holes at the extended 7,211-yard, par-70 layout would prove particularly difficult for him to negotiate.

"There are two 240-yard par-threes at the third and 11th where length is definitely an advantage," he said while attending a MasterCard presentation at Royal St George's.

"But I am here to contend, without a doubt. I may have some problems with those two par-threes but if I'm playing well I can compete on this course.

It's been two years since Tom Watson, then 59, made a historic run at the Open Championship (if not for one bad bounce on his approach to the 72nd green, he probably would have won the thing). This week Watson is once again in the field, and he told Reuters that the layout at Sandwich could favor some of the older players in the field -- including himself.The oldest player to win a British Open was, appropriately enough, Old Tom Morris, who was 46 when he won the claret jug in 1867.