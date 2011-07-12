Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Man-crush? Foley calls Rock 'one of greatest hitters in world'

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Jul. 12, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Rock SANDWICH, England -- As swing instructor Sean Foley approached the chipping green at Royal St. George's, a grinning Justin Rose hollered, "We're playing at 10:10 tomorrow morning with Rock. He's excited."
Rose was teasing his coach a bit. You see, Foley is rather fond of Robert Rock's swing.
It's hard to figure out who is more excited to spend the day together -- Foley or Rock. Apparently they have a bit of a man-crush on each other.
"I think we’re both fans of each other," said Foley, whose clients include the injured Tiger Woods, Hunter Mahan and Stephen Ames. "He’s a big swing geek like me."
"Outside of my guys -- obviously I’m biased -- Robert Rock, to me, is one of the greatest hitters in the world," he said. "I love watching him swing."
The 34-year-old European Tour standout Rock has worked with professional golfer and instructor Mac O'Grady, who like Foley is an iconoclast known for his eccentricity.
Foley met Rock for the first time in person on the driving range last month at the U.S. Open, where Rock made headlines for reportedly spending $24,000 in legal fees to secure a visa to enter the United States after qualifying for the U.S. Open. (He needed a visa because of a drunk-driving incident when he was a teenager.) Arriving at Congressional less than 12 hours before his first-round tee time, Rock, who had never seen the course, shot a respectable one-under 70.
Just an example of Rock being a "cool cat," as Foley puts it.
"I went up to him and told him I thought he was great," said Foley. "And I’d been looking at his swing on YouTube for the last three or four years, and I just wanted to meet him."
Turns out the appreciation was mutual. Rock replied saying he was actually a fan of Foley's, too, and he liked how his students were swinging.
"He’s a bit of a legend, too," said Foley, laughing.
From the sounds of it, Foley and Rock will have plenty to discuss regarding their theories on the golf swing. And what is it about Rock's swing that Foley fancies?
"You know, that would take two hours to explain," said Foley.
(Photo: Jeff Haynes/Reuters)

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More