Donald moves from third to first in latest ranking

Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (FIRST PLACE VOTES, TOTAL VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (10, 143, 3) - Last three finishes: Win, Barclays Scottish Open; T45, U.S. Open; T7, Memorial Tournament - Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Rory McIlroy (5, 139, 1) - Last three finishes: Win, U.S. Open; 5th, Memorial Tournament; 24th, BMW PGA Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 4 3. Lee Westwood (2, 117, 2) - Last three finishes: T14, Barclays Scottish Open; T3, U.S. Open; T11, FedEx St. Jude's Classic - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 4. Charl Schwartzel (0, 80, 4) - Last three finishes: T9, U.S. Open; T22, Memorial Tournament; CUT, BMW PGA Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 11 5. Steve Stricker (0, 79, 9) - Last three finishes: Win, John Deere Classic; T19, U.S. Open; Win, Memorial Tournament - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 6. Nick Watney (0, 74, 5) - Last three finishes: Win, AT&T National; T13, Travelers Championship; CUT, U.S. Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 10 7. Martin Kaymer (0, 43, 6) - Last three finishes: 4, Alstom Open de France; T18, BMW International Open; T39, U.S. Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 8. Jason Day (0, 42, 7) - Last three finishes: T68, John Deere Classic; 2nd, U.S. Open; 5th, HP Byron Nelson Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 8 9. Matt Kuchar (0, 32, 8) - Last three finishes: T10, Barclays Scottish Open; T14, U.S. Open; T2, Memorial Tournament - Official World Golf Ranking: 7 10. Graeme McDowell (0, 31, 10) - Last three finishes: T42, Barclays Scottish Open; T14, U.S. Open; 30th, Celtic Manor Wales Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 9 Others receiving votes: Bubba Watson (22) K.J. Choi (19) Louis Oosthuizen (3) Y.E. Yang (1)

