Tiger Woods will not make announcement Monday morning on Golf Channel

UPDATE: The Associated Press reported this morning that Tiger Woods will not be making an announcement today, according to his agent, Mark Steinberg.

Steinberg told The Associated Press on Monday: "There's an erroneous report that he's making an announcement, but he's not."

Tiger Woods has scheduled an announcement on Golf Channel for Monday morning at 11 a.m. Eastern. He will be on the air with Kelly Tilghman, an anchor for the network.The topic was not disclosed. Woods has had a disappointing season, re-injuring his left knee at the Masters, withdrawing from the Players Championship after shooting 42 on nine holes, and skipping last month's U.S. Open and this week's British Open.Dr. Anthony Galea, a Canadian sports doctor who has worked with Woods in the past, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to bringing unapproved drugs into the U.S.