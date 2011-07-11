Report: Tiger Woods and agent join Excel Sports Management

Tiger Woods and his agent, Mark Steinberg, are heading to Excel Sports Management, according to a Golf Channel report. The agent parted with IMG in May, and Steinberg is set to appear live on Golf Channel Monday afternoon with more details. Here's the release from GolfChannel.com:

Mark Steinberg has joined Excel Sports Management and is bringing Tiger Woods with him as a client. He will discuss the move on Golf Channel immediately after coverage of the U.S. Women's Open ends.

Steinberg, who has represented Tiger Woods since 1999, left International Management Group in May. Woods, who had been with IMG since turning professional in 1996, announced two weeks later, in June, that he would leave the company and remain with Steinberg.

“After meeting with a number of agencies and businesses, I decided Excel was the perfect fit.” Steinberg said via press release.

Woods is not competing in this week’s Open Championship as he continues to recover from knee and Achilles’ injuries.

Excel also represents New York Yankees’ shortstop Derek Jeter as well as NBA phenom Blake Griffin.

