John Daly makes a 13 on a par 4

Congrats, Kevin Na. Your record is safe for now.

During the second round of the John Deere Classic, John Daly recorded a 13 on the par-4 fourth hole. Daly eventually signed for an 81 and will miss the cut for the eighth time this season.

Initially Daly's scorecard showed he'd made an 18, and then an 11. After his round was posted, Daly's score changed again to a 13.

"I heeled it really bad way right, and I really was hoping they wouldn't find it so I'd have to go back to the tee," Daly said. "Because I got stuck on my first approach when they did find it, I'm going how can I get it left so I can take an unplayable, because where it was there I would have to go all the way to the maintenance shed, which would probably be out of bounds.

"So I hit it a couple times and then took an unplayable, couldn't get it out, hit it again, took an unplayable, couldn't get it out. Then I got it far enough left that I could drop, you know, and then get in the bunker and two-putted for a 13."

Daly's 13 isn't the highest score recorded on tour this year. Na made a 16 at the Valero Texas Open after he hit into the woods and couldn't get out. In 1998, Daly made an 18 on No. 6 at Bay Hill when he hit six shots in the water.

Below is a screenshot of Daly's adventure at No. 4 from PGATour.com's Shot Tracker.