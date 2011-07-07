Truth & Rumors: Could Galea name Tiger in plea deal?

Anthony Galea, the doctor who treated Tiger Woods during Woods's recovery from his 2008 knee surgery, accepted a plea deal Wednesday after being charged with smuggling illegal drugs into the U.S. and lying about it to border agents. He will not stand trial, but he has agreed to cooperate with investigators. Could that cooperation include naming former clients and revealing the methods he used to treat them? SI.com's Michael McCann explores.

As part of his plea deal, he agrees to share information with federal investigators. While the details of the information sharing are unknown, investigators are likely interested in two groups: those who distributed illegal drugs to Galea and those whom Galea treated.

The distributors are a far more important target of information for federal authorities than the users. Shutting down the distribution of illegal drugs to doctors like Galea would have a greater social impact than going after those who used the drugs. Along those lines, notice how the government's prosecution of athletes who allegedly used illegal performance enhancers has centered not on the illegal drug use, but rather on the supposed lying under oath about the drug use. That has been true of the Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Marion Jones prosecutions, among others.

Still, Galea could share damaging information, such as records that detail treatments rendered to athletes and how much and how often they used illegal performance enhancers.

"He did not receive Nutropin [a form of HGH]," Brian Greenspan, one of Galea's Toronto lawyers, said of Woods. "In fairness to Tiger Woods, he received only one of the four treatments."

Woods, according to Greenspan, underwent platelet rich plasma treatment, a therapy often used to accelerate the healing of tendon injuries and one of the four treatments Galea is accused of using on U.S. athletes.

