Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Surprises and disappointments from Day 1 at the U.S. Women's Open

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Jul. 7, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

By Rick Lipsey Anderson COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Co-leaders Cristie Kerr and amateur Amy Anderson were unable to finish their rounds before thunderstorms suspended play at the U.S. Women's Open on Thursday. Anderson — who's just 18 and from Oxbow, N.D. — recently finished her sophomore year at North Dakota State. She has won five collegiate events in each of her first two seasons, and in May she finished 12th at the NCAA Championship, the highest-ever finish for a player from the Summit League. Anderson also has a perfect 4.0 GPA, while majoring in accounting with a minor in fraud investigation.
Living in North Dakota, she can’t play outdoors from early November until her college team begins its spring tournament season in February. Anderson doesn’t touch a club in November and December, and starting in January she hits balls into a net at an indoor facility.
“It works for me,” she said.
Her older brother, Nathan, is caddying for her, and there are about two dozen other friends and family from North Dakota following her on the course.
“This is way more than I could have imagined,” said Anderson with a big laugh. “On the seventh hole, I saw my name on the leaderboard and told my brother to take a picture because it might not last for long.”
The leader in the clubhouse, with a two-over 73, is 30-year-old American Kristy McPherson. Originally from South Carolina and now living in Tampa, McPherson has played on the LPGA since 2007 with little fanfare. She's yet to win but finished second three times. A few interesting tidbits about McPherson: she didn't take up golf until age 15; she's had rheumatoid arthritis since she was 11; and her favorite author is Max Lucado, the Christian preacher.
One shot behind McPherson is two-time U.S. Open winner Juli Inkster. At 51, Inkster would be the oldest winner of this tournament by five years if she could somehow hoist the trophy on Sunday afternoon. Inkster made three bogies, one double-bogey and two birdies. She averaged 282.5 yards off the tee, which ranks 14th so far, not bad for the LPGA veteran. (16-year-old Alexis Thompson leads the category at 312.0 yards.) After her round, Inkster was fairly satisfied with her performance on the longest course in U.S. Women's Open history at 7,047 yards. To choose clubs in the 6,700-foot altitude of the Broadmoor, Inkster wrote out a graph indicating what clubs to hit in different situations so far above sea level.
"On downwind shots, I'll hit one to one and a half clubs extra," she said. "But into the wind it could be as little as just a half club extra."
As for what the winning score might be, Inkster said, "It's a grinding golf course. Depending on Mother Nature, I'd take even par at the finish and run."
Inkster said that rain from Tuesday had softened the course, making it easier than it had played in her practice rounds. "But it still can bite you," she said. For example, Inkster's drive into the right rough at the relatively short 413-yard, par-4 14th hole. She played out into the fairway 25 yards short of the green, pitched onto the green past the flag and three-putted. "Double bogeys just happen out here," she said.
Two major disappointments in the early going have been Michelle Wie and Thompson. Wie is seven over through 17 holes, having made just one birdie, and she's looked very shaky on the greens, taking 33 putts. Meanwhile, Thompson is five-over and has hit just five fairways.
(Photo: Mark Leffingwell/Reuters)

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More