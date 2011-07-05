Truth & Rumors: Monty questions Rory's pre-British Open break

U.S. Open champ Rory McIlroy has been enjoying the spoils of his big win at Congressional by sitting in the royal box at Wimbledon, hanging out with his buddies in Holywood, and skipping the BMW in Munich, The French Open, and the Scottish Open. Though few players would bother to give the young superstar advice on how to handle his schedule these days, former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie, winner of zero major championships, voiced his opinion on the matter:

"I can understand two out of three, but I would like to have seen him play a competitive tournament between the two majors," said Montgomerie. "He's so natural I don't think there are any fears about his game, but it's the locker room -- there are going to be so many people wanting to congratulate him....Now he's got that ahead of him and on the first tee I think he will be mentally tired -- but who am I to say?"

"When you've won and you go to your next tournament there are 155 other players and 155 other caddies who want to say 'Well done,'" Harrington said.

"I respect everything that Tiger has done, but I am a competitor of his now," McIlroy said. "I can't be in awe of what he does."

Of course, you have to take everything Monty says with a grain of salt, but three-time major winner Padraig Harrington shared the same opinion:Rory McIlroy has done a ton of interviews since his big U.S. Open win and has yet to say anything remotely controversial. In one of his latest appearances, however, he did manage to state that he considers Tiger just another competitor who he has no reason to fear.In the same interview McIlroy also talks about his favorite players growing up, naming Sir Nick Faldo, Sergio Garcia, and Tiger Woods as the players he most wanted to emulate. He also talks about his relationship with Jack Nicklaus.

Rors Builds Road Hole Bunker in Backyard Practice AreaIt might not be quite on the level of Tiger's compound in Jupiter, Fla., but Rory McIlroy has recently completed his own private practice facility complete with a Road Hole bunker, several American-style sand traps and just about everything else the young superstar will need to keep his short-game in top form. Check out the video here. Tweet of the Day: From Sports Illustrated senior writer Damon Hack: