Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Click to read more
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Click to read more
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

Truth & Rumors: Monty questions Rory's pre-British Open break

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Jul. 5, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

U.S. Open champ Rory McIlroy has been enjoying the spoils of his big win at Congressional by sitting in the royal box at Wimbledon, hanging out with his buddies in Holywood, and skipping the BMW in Munich, The French Open, and the Scottish Open. Though few players would bother to give the young superstar advice on how to handle his schedule these days, former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie, winner of zero major championships, voiced his opinion on the matter:

"I can understand two out of three, but I would like to have seen him play a competitive tournament between the two majors," said Montgomerie. "He's so natural I don't think there are any fears about his game, but it's the locker room -- there are going to be so many people wanting to congratulate him....Now he's got that ahead of him and on the first tee I think he will be mentally tired -- but who am I to say?"
Of course, you have to take everything Monty says with a grain of salt, but three-time major winner Padraig Harrington shared the same opinion: 
"When you've won and you go to your next tournament there are 155 other players and 155 other caddies who want to say 'Well done,'" Harrington said.
Rory Says He's No Longer in Awe of TigerRory McIlroy has done a ton of interviews since his big U.S. Open win and has yet to say anything remotely controversial. In one of his latest appearances, however, he did manage to state that he considers Tiger just another competitor who he has no reason to fear. 
"I respect everything that Tiger has done, but I am a competitor of his now," McIlroy said. "I can't be in awe of what he does."
In the same interview McIlroy also talks about his favorite players growing up, naming Sir Nick Faldo, Sergio Garcia, and Tiger Woods as the players he most wanted to emulate. He also talks about his relationship with Jack Nicklaus. 

Rors Builds Road Hole Bunker in Backyard Practice AreaIt might not be quite on the level of Tiger's compound in Jupiter, Fla., but Rory McIlroy has recently completed his own private practice facility complete with a Road Hole bunker, several American-style sand traps and just about everything else the young superstar will need to keep his short-game in top form. Check out the video here. Tweet of the Day: From Sports Illustrated senior writer Damon Hack: Damon_tweet

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More