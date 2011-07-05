Tiger Woods to skip British Open due to injuries

Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he will not play next week’s British Open because he has not fully healed from injuries to his left leg.

The British Open will be the second consecutive major Woods has missed since injuring his left knee and Achilles' tendon at the Masters in April. He didn't play the U.S. Open in June.

"Unfortunately, I've been advised that I should not play in the British Open," Woods said in a written statement on TigerWoods.com. "As I stated at the AT&T National, I am only going to come back when I'm 100 percent ready. I do not want to risk further injury. That's different for me, but I'm being smarter this time. I'm very disappointed and want to express my regrets to the British Open fans."

Last week, Woods said that in the past he would rush back from injuries and often hurt himself again. After injuring himself at the Masters, Woods returned at the Players Championship in May. He said he reinjured his knee on his opening tee shot at the Players and withdrew after shooting 42 on his first nine holes.

"In hindsight, I probably shouldn't have competed at The Players, but it's a big event, and I wanted to be there to support the tour," Woods said. "I've got to learn from what I did there and do it right this time and not come back until I'm ready. I think my best years are still ahead of me, and I'm very confident and optimistic about the future."

American Jason Dufner will take Woods's spot at the British Open, which begins July 14 at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England. More Tiger Woods: Life in Pictures | SI Covers | Chronology of Injuries (Photo: John Biever/SI)