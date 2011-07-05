Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

Tiger Woods to skip British Open due to injuries

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Jul. 5, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Tiger-Woods Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he will not play next week’s British Open because he has not fully healed from injuries to his left leg.
The British Open will be the second consecutive major Woods has missed since injuring his left knee and Achilles' tendon at the Masters in April. He didn't play the U.S. Open in June.
"Unfortunately, I've been advised that I should not play in the British Open," Woods said in a written statement on TigerWoods.com. "As I stated at the AT&T National, I am only going to come back when I'm 100 percent ready. I do not want to risk further injury. That's different for me, but I'm being smarter this time. I'm very disappointed and want to express my regrets to the British Open fans."
Last week, Woods said that in the past he would rush back from injuries and often hurt himself again. After injuring himself at the Masters, Woods returned at the Players Championship in May. He said he reinjured his knee on his opening tee shot at the Players and withdrew after shooting 42 on his first nine holes.
"In hindsight, I probably shouldn't have competed at The Players, but it's a big event, and I wanted to be there to support the tour," Woods said. "I've got to learn from what I did there and do it right this time and not come back until I'm ready. I think my best years are still ahead of me, and I'm very confident and optimistic about the future."
American Jason Dufner will take Woods's spot at the British Open, which begins July 14 at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England. More Tiger Woods: Life in Pictures | SI Covers | Chronology of Injuries (Photo: John Biever/SI)

