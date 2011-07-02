Bubba Watson apologizes on Twitter for behavior in France

Bubba Watson let his more than 153,000 followers on Twitter know on Saturday that he was sorry for his behavior earlier this week at the French Open. Watson publicly lashed out at fans for taking pictures while he was playing and organizers for a lack of security at the European Tour event.

Watson didn't tweet at all during the tournament, but Saturday he tweeted several apologies and responded to several followers who let him know they didn't appreciate his comments. A few sample tweets are below ...