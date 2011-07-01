News
Christina Kim calls Bubba's behavior in Paris 'disgraceful'
Bubba Watson's European trip is going about as well as it did for the Griswolds. Watson has been hammered by the press at the French Open for his inability to name iconic Paris landmarks, and for complaints about the food and fan behavior.
Now Watson is taking heat on Twitter. It started with ESPN's Bob Harig tweeting a link to this story detailing Watson's troubles. LPGA star Christina Kim, who plays several times a year on the Ladies European Tour, didn't hold back her feelings on Bubba's behavior. A few samples below ...
More From the Web
Recommended by