Amateur Patrick Cantlay continues whirlwind month

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Jun. 29, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Cantlay NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Patrick Cantlay's month of June has included placing second in the NCAA individual national championship, accepting the Jack Nicklaus award as national player of the year, being low amateur at the U.S. Open and leading the Travelers Championship after a second-round 60  -- the lowest score by an amateur in PGA Tour history.And now, Cantlay, a UCLA sophomore-to-be, is finally starting to get noticed. On Monday at the AT&T National, a fan asked him to autograph a photo, a first for the baby-faced 19-year-old."That was a little shocking," Cantlay said in his press conference Tuesday morning.But his new-found notoriety and his rising reputation in the sport won't make Cantlay change his tune about his future. The Los Alamitos, Calif., native has maintained that he plans to return to UCLA for the fall semester, even after missing out on nearly $150,000 in prize money because of his amateur status. School doesn't start until Sept. 22, which leaves Cantlay plenty of time to continue his whirlwind summer vacation. He hasn't been home since the NCAA national championship began in late May. Next week he'll play in the Southern California Amateur. From there, Cantlay's schedule includes the Western Amateur outside Chicago, the U.S. Amateur outside Milwaukee  and "hopefully," Cantlay says, the Walker Cup -- amateur golf's version of the Ryder Cup -- in Scotland.With the way Cantlay has been playing lately, it's hard to imagine any scenario where he'd be passed over for the U.S. Walker Cup team. "I'm not surprised with the way I [have] played, but it just reaffirmed my belief that I think I can play out here eventually," he said.
(Photo: Barbara Johnston/AP)

