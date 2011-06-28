News
Truth and Rumors: McIlroy wants Open to return to N. Ireland
At a recent press conference at his home course in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland, U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy said that he wants the tournament to come back to Royal Portrush. The last time the Open Championship was held at Portrush was 1951. That tournament -- won by Max Faulkner -- was the only time the Open Championship has been played outside of England or Scotland. Northern Ireland's tourism minister Arlene Foster said recently that she believes the course could be ready to hold a major championship as early as 2016.
Regarding the possibility of an Open Championship at Portrush, McIlroy said:
"To have an open championship in Northern Ireland would be incredible. It has been a long time since it's been here. I think the course is definitely good enough."McIlroy favored to win British Open Following his monumental victory at the U.S. Open, Rory McIlory has jumped to third in the Official World Golf Rankings, putting him behind only Luke Donald and Lee Westwood. It's the first time Great Britain has held all three top spots in the 25-year history of the official rankings, and McIlroy, the youngest of the bunch, chalks it up to good old competition.
“We’ve fed off each other’s success. We’re working hard to beat one another and strive to be better than everyone else.”Regardless of his world ranking, McIlroy is currently the betting favorite to win the British Open at Sandwich. According to The British Open Betting Lines, young Rory gets 5/1 odds to win, with Westwood at 9/1 and Tiger Woods at 12/1, despite the fact that he's yet to commit to play in the tournament. Regarding El Tigre's health and golf game, McIlroy seems to think he should get while the getting's good:
“It’s a good time for me to win things when he’s not playing his best,” McIlroy remarked. “The first thing for Tiger is to get healthy and see what happens from there. I don’t know if anyone can answer if he’ll get back to where he was 10 years ago, but a lot of people would like to see him back on the course.”Tweet of the Day From UK golf writer Paul Mahoney:
