Truth and Rumors: McIlroy wants Open to return to N. Ireland

At a recent press conference at his home course in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland, U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy said that he wants the tournament to come back to Royal Portrush. The last time the Open Championship was held at Portrush was 1951. That tournament -- won by Max Faulkner -- was the only time the Open Championship has been played outside of England or Scotland. Northern Ireland's tourism minister Arlene Foster said recently that she believes the course could be ready to hold a major championship as early as 2016.

Regarding the possibility of an Open Championship at Portrush, McIlroy said:

"To have an open championship in Northern Ireland would be incredible. It has been a long time since it's been here. I think the course is definitely good enough."

“We’ve fed off each other’s success. We’re working hard to beat one another and strive to be better than everyone else.”

“It’s a good time for me to win things when he’s not playing his best,” McIlroy remarked. “The first thing for Tiger is to get healthy and see what happens from there. I don’t know if anyone can answer if he’ll get back to where he was 10 years ago, but a lot of people would like to see him back on the course.”