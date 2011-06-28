Tiger says he's not practicing, no decision on British Open

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he would not set a timetable for his return from injury, but he did not rule out playing in the British Open at Royal St George's, which begins July 14.Woods said he has not been able to practice since he withdrew from Players Championship in May, adding that he would only compete in the British Open if he felt he could win the tournament."I wouldn't go over there to just show up. I'd go there to win the tournament," Woods said.Sporting a rarely seen beard, Woods didn't get into many specifics about his injury, only saying that he's no longer wearing a walking boot and that he's making progress toward a return. Woods said he probably came back too soon at the Players Championship from the knee and Achilles injuries he suffered at the Masters. Woods withdrew from the Players Championship after shooting 42 on his first nine holes."Unfortunately, I pushed it too hard, and I hurt myself," Woods said. When asked whether he would be playing now if he hadn't rushed back for the Players, Woods simply said, "Yes.""There's been a number of years where I've been hurt more than people could possibly understand, and I've played and I've won," Woods said. "I just felt that it was good enough to give it a go, and I did, and I hurt myself."Woods spoke Tuesday at a press conference for the AT&T National in suburban Philadelphia. Woods is the host of the tournament, which raises money for his foundation.

While Woods acknowledged he was disappointed to miss his tournament, the 14-time major-winner remained confident in his chase for Jack Nicklaus' all-time record of 18 majors. He said, "I'm 35, I'm not 65. I've still got some years ahead of me."

Woods hasn't won a PGA Tour tournament since the BMW Championship in 2009, a few months before his much-publicized scandal. Woods's last major championship victory came at the 2008 U.S. Open, when he was battling a fractured leg and torn ACL."I broke my leg and still played. That's not exactly smart," Woods said. "I've pushed it enough times throughout the years, and I keep setting myself back."It's time to actually have a different approach. It's time." Photo: Matt Rourke/AP More Tiger Woods: Life in Pictures | SI Covers | Chronology of Injuries

