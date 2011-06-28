Send your old golf balls to the troops in Afghanistan

We received this letter at Golf.com and verified its authenticity. We wanted to pass it along because all of us who follow golf have a passion for the game, and Sgt. Brandon Michael Edwards shares that passion. The men and women in the armed forces make a tremendous sacrifice, so please think about sending your old golf balls to Staff Sgt. Edwards, along with a note of thanks and a hope that our troops come home safely and soon. June 14, 2011

To whom it may concern:

I am a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force currently stationed at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. On behalf of the men and women of the various branches of our armed forces, we thank you for your kind works and support in our respective duties. We have a common goal of defending our country and its citizens throughout the world.

Like many families, the military family is comprised of many who have a passion for the game of golf and it provides a forum to relieve stress from our other duties. Just prior to my deployment in Afghanistan I achieved my first ‘hole-in-one’ at my home base in Charleston, SC. While our skill levels may vary, we here at Bagram Airfield find it relaxing to use the mine fields outside the base to practice our driving skills. Unfortunately, the ability to retrieve these balls is obviously limited. They do however provide great motivation for distance and accuracy!

That being said, we would like to ask a favor. Through your normal course of operations, if you find yourself disposing of old and unusable golf balls, we would like to take these off your hands. The US Postal Service provides boxes with a fixed cost regardless of the weight. The boxes are free with only the cost of shipping an issue.

If you are able and willing, the receipt of golf balls would be welcomed here at Bagram. My address for shipment is below. On behalf of all the men and women serving here at Bagram Airfield, we thank you in advance for your support. God bless America.

Warm regards,

Staff Sergeant Brandon Michael Edwards U.S. Air Force 455th ESFS/K9 APO AE 09352