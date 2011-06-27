Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Police reopen case in murder of McIlroy's great uncle

by Pete Madden
Posted: Mon Jun. 27, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

The Daily Mail online reports that police in Northern Ireland will reopen their investigation of the 1972 murder of Rory McIlroy’s great uncle during the “Troubles,” the sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland between mainly Catholic republicans and Protestant loyalists.

The PSNI [Police Service of Northern Ireland] has confirmed that it is re-investigating the sectarian murder of Rory McIlroy’s great-uncle Joseph, who was murdered for moving into a protestant area of East Belfast.
The 1972 killing – in which Joe was shot through his kitchen door as he fixed a washing machine – is among the hundreds of unsolved murders being re-examined by a PSNI review team.
After McIlroy won the U.S. Open, a fan handed him an Irish tricolor flag, which quickly disappeared, according to IrishCentral.com, which said the incident led to debate on Internet message boards.
Some loyalist fans in the North have claimed the disappearance of the flag as a victory for their cause, others have confirmed that the Catholic McIlroy has no interest in the politics of Northern Ireland’s past.
His parents Gerry and Rosie are both Catholics. Gerry’s father Jimmy, the first McIlroy to grace the fairways of Holywood golf club, was one of the first Catholics to work in the Harlaand and Wolf shipyard.
Larry David on the Five Stages of Golf in The New YorkerCurb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David files a humor piece in The New Yorker about how the five stages of grief apply to golf as well.
My first stage: Anger. There was a time when I was always angry on the course. Driving fast in the cart. Throwing clubs. Constantly berating myself. “You stink, four-eyes! You stink at everything. You can’t even open a bottle of wine! You can’t swipe a credit card at the drugstore! You can’t swipe. And you’ve never even been to the Guggenheim. The Guggenheim! And call your parents, you selfish bastard!” Then I’d walk off the course and vow never to play again, only to return the following week for more of the same.
David joked about his passion for golf in the October 2010 issue of Golf Magazine:
If there’s an afterlife, and I come face to face with the Big Guy, I think he’ll look at me and say, “Golf? Really? That’s what you did for 80 years? You idiot!”
Women golfers can make horrible music videos tooYou’re probably trying to forget the Golf Boys’ “Oh Oh Oh” video, where Hunter Mahan, Ben Crane, Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler embarrassed themselves for a good cause. Now some Ladies European Tour players are getting in on the fun.

Tweet(s) of the DayIf there was any justice in sports, LPGA player Jane Park would have more followers on Twitter than Ian Poulter and Stewart Cink combined....  Janepark_tweet1 Janepark_tweet2 Janepark_tweet3

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More