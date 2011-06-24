Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Nicklaus sued over failed development

by Pete Madden
Posted: Fri Jun. 24, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Jack Nicklaus is being sued in federal court over a falied luxury golf course development in southern Utah, according to The Deseret News.

 E. Jeffrey Donner, a Fort Collins orthopedic surgeon, and his wife, Judee, claim the legendary golfer "solicited" them in 2007 to buy a $1.5 million membership and lot in the proposed Mount Holly Club, which was to include a Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf course.
But when the $3.5 billion project near Beaver went belly up, the Donners claim Nicklaus and his company, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, took no responsibility for the debts and obligations incurred by the primary developer, Mount Holly Partners LLC. The suit contends Nicklaus knew Mount Holly faced serious financial and legal problems but failed to disclose them.
The Donners seek to recoup their investment as well as punitive damages.
"We believe the case has no merit," said Jacque Ramos, one of Nicklaus' Salt Lake attorneys. "The only involvement that Jack had was in the design of the golf course itself."
Michelle Wie’s Mickelson moment at LPGA ChampionshipMichelle Wie turned in an even-par round in the first round of the Wegman’s LPGA Championship in Rochester, N.Y., on Thursday, but not before playing 18 in a manner reminiscent of Phil Mickelson at the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, fortunately with a better result. Here are the details from The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.
"I had a couple interesting shots the last couple (holes)," said the lanky 21-year-old who has four Top-10 finishes this year in eight tournaments and ranks 13th on the money list.
Wie pushed her tee shot so far right on the 18th hole that it bounced off a hospitality tent. She punched back out to the fairway and made an impressive up-and-down from beyond 125 yards to save par.
"Hopefully, I can hit more fairways tomorrow and get some shots close to the hole. Overall, it was a pretty scrambling round," she said.
Monty gets lederhosen as gift for 48th birthdayWhat do you get a guy who could afford to buy almost anything? Not lederhosen, apparently.
Colin Montgomerie celebrated his 48th birthday in Munich at the BMW International Open, but declined a gag gift from tournament organizers, according to The Scottish Daily Record.
After he posted a two-under 70 to trail Swede Henrik Stenson by six strokes Monty said: "I should be spending my birthdays on a beach in the Bahamas and not having to be drenched out here.
"It's nothing to do with Germany as it's a great place - it was just horrific out there."
Tournament director Marco Kaussler then handed Monty the lederhosen and insisted he should wear the leather shorts at tonight's Bavarian-themed players' party.
But the former Ryder Cup skipper said: "I think they might be a bit big for me."
He handed back the shorts and was presented with a super-size bottle of champagne to toast his birthday. 
Stray shots: Things we saw while trying to figure out where the action is on a Friday night in Hartford...
Happy 80th Birthday, Billy Casper! (Via PGA.com)
Sports Illustrated and Golf Magazine writer Joe Posnanski listed his 14 Most Dominant Performances in Sports and Tiger Woods got two spots: No. 5 for the 2000 Open at Pebble Beach and No. 2 for the 1997 Masters. The winner? Here's a hint, he leads this list by 31 lengths. Tweet of the Day From TOTD all-star Christina Kim: Tweet_christinakim

