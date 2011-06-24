Tiger's caddie to carry Adam Scott's bag at AT&T National

Tiger Woods's caddie, Steve Williams, is keeping busy while his boss recovers from his knee and Achilles injury. After looping for Adam Scott at the U.S. Open, Williams said he would caddy for Scott again at the AT&T National outside Philadelphia next week, according to Brian Wacker of PGATour.com.

With Tiger Woods still sidelined due to injury, Steve Williams will be on the bag for Adam Scott in next week’s AT&T National, the caddie confirmed via text message on Friday.