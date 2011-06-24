News
Tiger's caddie to carry Adam Scott's bag at AT&T National
Tiger Woods's caddie, Steve Williams, is keeping busy while his boss recovers from his knee and Achilles injury. After looping for Adam Scott at the U.S. Open, Williams said he would caddy for Scott again at the AT&T National outside Philadelphia next week, according to Brian Wacker of PGATour.com.
With Tiger Woods still sidelined due to injury, Steve Williams will be on the bag for Adam Scott in next week’s AT&T National, the caddie confirmed via text message on Friday.Both Scott and Williams have said that Williams will be back on Woods’ bag once Woods returns from injury.
“He is Tiger's guy and that's how it is," Scott said at the U.S. Open. Scott added that he got Woods’s approval before hiring Williams.
Scott split with longtime caddie Tony Navarro earlier this year.
Woods has given no indication when he will return to competitive golf. He said on Twitter this week that he wasn’t healthy enough to play the AT&T National but was “feeling stronger every day, but still not 100%.” If Woods plays his normal schedule, his next tournament would be the British Open at Royal St. Georges in England, which begins July 14.
