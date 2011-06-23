Truth & Rumors: Dustin Johnson to join European Tour?

Could one of America's brightest young stars soon be taking his game to Europe? Dustin Johnson, 27, is in Germany this week for the BMW International Open, and told the assembled press that he'd consider dual PGA Tour-European Tour membership.

The 27-year-old Johnson played with Northern Ireland's McIlroy for the first two rounds at the Congressional and is now contemplating playing on both sides of the Atlantic.

"My first few years on tour I didn't really travel and this year I want to play a little more international," Johnson told reporters on the eve of the Munich tournament. "I'm going to probably continue to play a few events every year overseas."

Asked if he would thus think of taking up European Tour membership, Johnson said: "I have to play three more events [in Europe] but yeah, it's a possibility. I have fans here, so it's nice to come and play for them."

