Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Dustin Johnson to join European Tour?

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Thu Jun. 23, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Could one of America's brightest young stars soon be taking his game to Europe? Dustin Johnson, 27, is in Germany this week for the BMW International Open, and told the assembled press that he'd consider dual PGA Tour-European Tour membership.

The 27-year-old Johnson played with Northern Ireland's McIlroy for the first two rounds at the Congressional and is now contemplating playing on both sides of the Atlantic.
"My first few years on tour I didn't really travel and this year I want to play a little more international," Johnson told reporters on the eve of the Munich tournament. "I'm going to probably continue to play a few events every year overseas."
Asked if he would thus think of taking up European Tour membership, Johnson said: "I have to play three more events [in Europe] but yeah, it's a possibility. I have fans here, so it's nice to come and play for them."
Tiger's BFF Begay says comeback date uncertainWith Tiger Woods on the shelf, Notah Begay postponed his annual charity event in an effort to allow his good friend and former Stanford roomie time to heal up and participate. But will Woods play competitive golf again this year? Begay hinted that it's up in the air, and his charity event will go on with or without Woods. Ryan Ballengee at Pro Golf Talk reports:
Begay III – a four-time winner in his PGA Tour career – is hoping to postpone the event until Woods is able to compete, he said in a Wednesday evening conference call. There is also a chance that the event goes on with a new date in 2011 but without Woods, according to Chris Wagner of the Syracuse Post-Standard.
"I think once we’re able to get a general sense of a date from Tiger's camp, then I think we’ll be able to lock down whether or not the chances of an event taking place this year, with or without him, whether or not it's going to happen," Begay said.
Begay III said Woods' status is in limbo for the Open Championship at Royal St. Georges – particularly considering Woods has not yet shed the walking boot he has been wearing to protect his left Achilles.
"I really think that's up in the air, based on our discussions this morning," Begay said. "The game of golf is very fickle. If you're wearing a protective boot for a couple weeks, you know, it's going to take nearly two weeks to get your touch back, your mobility back."
So he's got that going for himTiger Woods's body has failed him in 2011, but all that extra bulk won't go completely unappreciated this year, as he leads Bleacher Reports' list of "11 Most Jacked Golfers on the PGA Tour." Tweet of the Day A novel idea courtesy of CBS Sports' Steve Elling: Twitter_avatar_bigger @EllingYelling: Calling all global journos: What say we gang up on R&A next month to insist the Open Championship be played in Ireland soon. Who's with me?

