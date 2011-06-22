Tiger Woods says he's not '100%,' will sit out AT&T National

Tiger Woods said via Twitter that he will not play in the AT&T National tournament, which begins June 30 in suburban Philadelphia, but he will attend the event as the tournament host.

Woods, who has not played competitively since he withdrew from the Players Championship in May, said he is still recovering from an injury to his left knee and Achilles tendon that he suffered at the Masters. Woods tweeted on Wednesday: "Doctor’s orders: sitting out the #attnational. I'll be in Philly to support the event. Feeling stronger every day, but not 100%."

The AT&T National will be held at Aronimink Country Club outside Philadelphia next week. Woods won the tournament in 2009, but finished T46 last year.

If Woods maintains his usual schedule of events, his next tournament will be the British Open, starting July 14 at Royal St. Georges in England, health permitting, of course. More Tiger Woods: Life in Pictures | SI Covers | Chronology of Injuries (Photo: Robert Beck/SI)