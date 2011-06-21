Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Agent says Rory McIlroy won't join PGA Tour

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Jun. 21, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Rory McIlroy’s agent Chubby Chandler told The Irish Times that Rory McIlroy will not take up membership on the PGA Tour and that the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs are a main reason why.

However, McIlroy won’t be taking up the option to retake his US Tour card. “No,” responded his manager Chubby Chandler when asked if McIlroy would be following the likes of Graeme McDowell, Pádraig Harrington, Luke Donald and Ian Poulter in playing with full cards on both the PGA and the European Tours.
“He’ll play more, but he won’t play (the obligatory) 15 though. I think that’s too difficult. He might play a couple more . . . and if they relax the rule, he might get up to 12 or 13, but he will not play 15.”
Chandler actually met with PGA Tour chief Tim Finchem during the US Open at Congressional and informed him that McIlroy and Lee Westwood would “probably” join if they didn’t have to play the end-of-season FedEx series. “It’s the FedEx that kills it, and they have a big season after the FedEx,” he said.
McIlroy played as a card-carrying PGA Tour member in 2010, but decided to play primarily in Europe this year. Because he resigned his membership, the PGA Tour is limiting McIlroy to just 10 tournaments this year. Donald Trump’s Scottish course to open next summer, resort on hold 
Donald Trump said he will open his 18-hole golf course on Aberdeen, Scotland, next summer, but he has postponed plans for a hotel and luxury villas on the property, citing the economy, according to The Guardian UK.
The billionaire property developer flew into Aberdeen on Monday on his latest luxury jet, a Boeing 757-200 fitted out with a master bedroom and five kitchens, to announce that his championship standard 18-hole golf course overlooking the North Sea would open for play in July next year.
Before touring the first completed holes, Trump said he had spent £50m to £60m of his own money carving the "amazing" course from the vast dunes, and would start taking advance bookings in 10 days. He hoped that Sir Sean Connery, one of the earliest backers of the resort, would open it for him.
"We have been inundated from New York and Scotland from people who want to come and play the course," he said. "Thousands of people have been calling: 'how can we play it?'"
But the tycoon said that the full scheme, a £750m complex featuring a luxury hotel, Trump Boulevard, a golf academy, a second course and timeshare apartments, had been bunkered by the recession.

Las Vegas Hilton has Tiger 15 to 1 to win British Open Is the Tiger Woods era over? It might be in Las Vegas casinos. According to GamingToday.com, the Las Vegas Hilton sportsbook has given Tiger Woods 15-1 odds to win the British Open, likely the longest odds ever seen on Woods since his 1997 Masters win. Lee Westwood and Luke Donald are also 15-1. The favorite? Rory McIlroy at 6-1. 
 

