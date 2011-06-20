VIDEO: NBC Sports omits 'under God' from Pledge of Allegiance

NBC Sports apologized for editing out the phrase “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance in its introduction to the broadcast of Round 4 of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The omission caused an immediate outcry on Twitter, with at least one post suggesting that people boycott NBC advertisers over the video introduction, which cut between children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and U.S. soldiers raising an American flag on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks apologized for the omission later in the broadcast.

"Earlier we began our coverage of this final round just about three hours ago, and when we did it was our intent to begin the coverage of this U.S. Open championship with a feature that captured the patriotism of our national championship being held in our nation’s capital for the third time. Regrettably a portion of the Pledge of Allegiance that was in that feature was edited out. It was not done to upset anyone and we'd like to apologize to those of you that were offended by it."