Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson lead SI's Fortunate 50 again

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are once again No. 1 and No. 2 in SI.com's Fortunate 50, its annual list of the highest-earning American athletes, but the gap between the two has narrowed drastically.

Woods has topped the list for eight consecutive years, and does so again this year with a total of $62,294,116 - $60 million in endorsements, $2,294,116 in on-course winnings. Mickelson is hot on his heels, with $61,185,933 - $57 million in endorsements, $4,185,933 in on-course winnings.

While the two golfers are still far ahead of the nearest competition, LeBron James at $44.5 million, Woods's income has tumbled in the wake of his personal scandal and struggles on the course. In 2008, Woods earned $127,902,706; in 2009, $99,737,626; in 2010, $90,508,163 Mickelson made $61,660,757 in 2010. He has been No. 2 on the list for four consecutive years; in 2007, he was third behind boxer Oscar De La Hoya. The only other golfer on this year's list was Jim Furyk, who was No. 15 with $25,334,622.