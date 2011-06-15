Dr. Jim Suttie on the key holes at Congressional

BETHESDA, Md. -- Dr. Jim Suttie, a Golf Magazine Top 100 teacher, is at the U.S. Open this week with his students, Mark Wilson and Kevin Streelman. He checked in with Golf.com to give us a feel for the golf course and what his players believed to be the key holes at Congressional.

According to Streelman, the key holes are Nos. 10, 11, 16 and 18. The guys should be able to score on the front nine -- especially on holes 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9. Still, there is danger on the front. The sheer length of the ninth, a 636-yard par 5, makes it a very hard hole. There is a gulley in front of the green that will likely force players to lay up.

The 10th is a 218-yard par 3 with water in front of the green. It’s a demanding 4- or 5-iron into a small green, and it’s even more challenging if the wind blows.

The 467-yard, par-4 14th has out of bounds left and a very narrow, left-to-right sloping landing zone for tee shots.

The 579-yard, par-5 16th is a risk/reward hole. Some guys will go for it and pay. Smarter players will lay up.

The new tee at the 523-yard, par-4 18th gives it more length, and the second shot is quite scary because of the water behind and to the left of the green. If the wind blows, it will be very difficult. Get a closer look at Congressional with our Interactive Course Map