Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth and Rumors: Watch Rickie Fowler's hole-in-one

by petedirenzo
Posted: Tue Jun. 14, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Did you hear about Rickie's big shot, which he holed out at a Red Bull event at an outdoor D.C. shopping mall? Check it out here: 

Looking at U.S. Open contenders Here are the U.S. Open odds, via Ladbroke's, the UK oddsmakers, plus our take on each player's chances. Keep in mind that these are not the odds you'll see in Las Vegas, where American Phil Mickelson is the favorite at 10 to 1. Lee Westwood: 12/1 - It would seem the world's former No. 1 would be a good bet, but he hasn't shown the putting prowess or the mental toughness to get it done. Might not be a lot of good opportunities left for him to snag a major, so this week is big.  Luke Donald: 14/1 - The world's current No. 1 has to be this week's favorite. Playing the best golf of his career and particularly hot right now. Length will be a challenge and his lack of driving accuracy could hold him back. Regardless, this is his time.  Phil Mickelson: 16/1 - Hard to believe he's had five second-place finishes in this tournament, but he has. Phil's about to turn 41 and there probably aren't a lot more U.S. Open charges left in him. Like Westwood, Phil needs to get it done this week.   Rory McIlroy: 20/1 - His final round blowup in the Masters has been overblown. With the exception of Tiger, every great player struggled to overcome major pressure early in their career. McIlroy's got all the tools, but it's probably not going to happen at Congressional.  Dustin Johnson: 25/1 - His length will be a major help, but his inability to close at last year's U.S. Open and PGA Championship won't. Congressional's long and so is its rough, and DJ's lack of accuracy off the tee will do him in.  Martin Kaymer: 25/1 - Fantastic golf swing and great all-around player who's due to win more majors. Not playing his best at the moment, but capable of winning any tournament he enters.  Nick Watney: 25/1 - Like Dustin Johnson, he's got plenty of length and lots of all-around game, and could very likely be a major winner some day. Unfortunately U.S. Open rough and a tough mental challenge will be too much for him this week.  Hunter Mahan: 25/1 - Showed good resiliency by coming back from Ryder Cup disappointment quickly. Is he ready to win a major? Seems possible, but he's going to have to kick up his putting game a notch.  Matt Kuchar: 25/1 - One of the more consistent players out there in the last couple of years, but putter has always been balky. Has as good a chance as anyone this week if his game's firing on all cylinders.  Steve Stricker: 25/1 - One of the quietest players on Tour is also one of the best, and this is probably his best chance to win a major before it gets too late. He's been playing very well, but stumbles down the stretch at Memorial don't say a lot about his ability to close out a big event.  KJ Choi: 33/1 - He's got what seems like the perfect game for the U.S. Open and feels comfortable at Congressional. If he's going to take the next step after winning the Players, this is the time to do it. A good bet.  Justin Rose: 50/1 - Another very talented player who should be coming into his prime. Hasn't shown the grit to get it done in a major as of yet and probably won't this week.  Graeme McDowell: 50/1 - Other than Curtis Strange, no player has won back-to-back U.S. Opens in more than 50 years. Given the way G-Mac's been playing, it's too much to expect another performance like he had at Pebble.  Bubba Watson: 50/1 - Definitely has the length for one of the longest U.S. Open venues in history, but you have to question his ability to handle the pressure. Regardless, he'll be fun to watch.  Jim Furyk: 50/1 - Can't ever count his consistency out at a U.S. Open, but Olympia Fields was a long time ago and his time for winning majors might have passed.  Tweet of the Day From Bubba Watson: Bubbatweet
 

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More