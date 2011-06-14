Truth and Rumors: Watch Rickie Fowler's hole-in-one

Did you hear about Rickie's big shot, which he holed out at a Red Bull event at an outdoor D.C. shopping mall? Check it out here:

Looking at U.S. Open contenders Here are the U.S. Open odds, via Ladbroke's, the UK oddsmakers, plus our take on each player's chances. Keep in mind that these are not the odds you'll see in Las Vegas, where American Phil Mickelson is the favorite at 10 to 1. Lee Westwood: 12/1 - It would seem the world's former No. 1 would be a good bet, but he hasn't shown the putting prowess or the mental toughness to get it done. Might not be a lot of good opportunities left for him to snag a major, so this week is big. Luke Donald: 14/1 - The world's current No. 1 has to be this week's favorite. Playing the best golf of his career and particularly hot right now. Length will be a challenge and his lack of driving accuracy could hold him back. Regardless, this is his time. Phil Mickelson: 16/1 - Hard to believe he's had five second-place finishes in this tournament, but he has. Phil's about to turn 41 and there probably aren't a lot more U.S. Open charges left in him. Like Westwood, Phil needs to get it done this week. Rory McIlroy: 20/1 - His final round blowup in the Masters has been overblown. With the exception of Tiger, every great player struggled to overcome major pressure early in their career. McIlroy's got all the tools, but it's probably not going to happen at Congressional. Dustin Johnson: 25/1 - His length will be a major help, but his inability to close at last year's U.S. Open and PGA Championship won't. Congressional's long and so is its rough, and DJ's lack of accuracy off the tee will do him in. Martin Kaymer: 25/1 - Fantastic golf swing and great all-around player who's due to win more majors. Not playing his best at the moment, but capable of winning any tournament he enters. Nick Watney: 25/1 - Like Dustin Johnson, he's got plenty of length and lots of all-around game, and could very likely be a major winner some day. Unfortunately U.S. Open rough and a tough mental challenge will be too much for him this week. Hunter Mahan: 25/1 - Showed good resiliency by coming back from Ryder Cup disappointment quickly. Is he ready to win a major? Seems possible, but he's going to have to kick up his putting game a notch. Matt Kuchar: 25/1 - One of the more consistent players out there in the last couple of years, but putter has always been balky. Has as good a chance as anyone this week if his game's firing on all cylinders. Steve Stricker: 25/1 - One of the quietest players on Tour is also one of the best, and this is probably his best chance to win a major before it gets too late. He's been playing very well, but stumbles down the stretch at Memorial don't say a lot about his ability to close out a big event. KJ Choi: 33/1 - He's got what seems like the perfect game for the U.S. Open and feels comfortable at Congressional. If he's going to take the next step after winning the Players, this is the time to do it. A good bet. Justin Rose: 50/1 - Another very talented player who should be coming into his prime. Hasn't shown the grit to get it done in a major as of yet and probably won't this week. Graeme McDowell: 50/1 - Other than Curtis Strange, no player has won back-to-back U.S. Opens in more than 50 years. Given the way G-Mac's been playing, it's too much to expect another performance like he had at Pebble. Bubba Watson: 50/1 - Definitely has the length for one of the longest U.S. Open venues in history, but you have to question his ability to handle the pressure. Regardless, he'll be fun to watch. Jim Furyk: 50/1 - Can't ever count his consistency out at a U.S. Open, but Olympia Fields was a long time ago and his time for winning majors might have passed.


