Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
Martin Kaymer inspired by Dirk Nowitzki's play in NBA playoffs

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Jun. 13, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Kaymer BETHESDA, Md. -- Martin Kaymer has accomplished a lot in his short career. He won his first major last year at the PGA Championship. He followed that up by helping Europe take back the Ryder Cup. And earlier this year he was ranked No. 1 for eight weeks .
But after the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA championship Sunday night, Kaymer has a new goal -- to meet fellow countryman Dirk Nowitzki.
“What Dirk did last night and the last year, I mean pretty much since he's in America, since '98, I think, I think it's amazing,” Kaymer said. “ He came here with pretty much nothing. He made his way up there like to one of the best players ever in the NBA. I think you should have a lot of respect for that. And I would like to meet him one day and just talk to him a little bit because he's a very nice person. That's the way you want to be as an athlete, I believe.”
The two Germans should have a lot to talk about. Kaymer and Nowitzki are both world-class athletes in sports that are not very popular in their homeland. They're also known for shunning the spotlight and letting their play speak for itself.
“It was funny to see yesterday when they won, you know, two or three seconds before the game was over he left the court, went to the locker room and you know, I think he's not the kind of person, like the very outgoing person -- he’s more enjoying it for himself,” Kaymer said. “And for me he's a big role model. That's the way I am, as well, a little bit. I'm not very outgoing, so I can compare myself a little bit to him. And obviously it was huge for him and I think basketball in Germany, as well. That was the only championship that he hasn't gotten yet. And I hope those things will help to grow sports in my country.”
Since Kaymer won his first major last August at Whistling Straits, he's already seen a difference in media coverage of golf back home.
"Very slowly golf is growing," Kaymer said. "For me it's fantastic, and I really enjoy that. And you have more recognition and it inspires you more, as well."
Asked who is more popular back home, Kaymer, in typical German fashion, deflected the attention away from himself.
"If you asked a hundred people in the street who is Dirk Nowitzki and who is Martin Kaymer, they would know him better than me," Kaymer said. "But I'm working on it."
(Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

