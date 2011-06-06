Vijay Singh likely to miss U.S. Open for first time since 1994

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three-time major champion Vijay Singh is likely to miss the U.S. Open for the first time in 15 years after he failed to show up for his tee time this morning at Brookside Country Club.

The former World No. 1 player was scheduled to tee off this morning at 8:10 a.m. in a 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier.

Despite winning two PGA Championships, a green jacket and 34 PGA Tour events, Singh has fallen out of the top 50 in the world and had no choice but to try to qualify for the U.S. Open and the British Open.

According to the BBC, Singh has also withdrawn from British Open qualifying. Singh was scheduled to tee it up this week at the St. Jude Classic in Memphis, but there is no word yet if he has withdrawn. Singh, who is ranked 61st in the world, would qualify for the U.S. Open if he finished first or second in Memphis, according to The Associated Press.

On Sunday, Singh shot a 65 on Sunday to finish T37 at the Memorial Tournament.

According to the Associated Press, it is unlikely that Singh will be offered a special exemption into the Open by the USGA:

Singh has played the last 67 majors, the longest active streak in golf. A year ago, he was given a special exemption to the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, but USGA executive director Mike Davis has said no special exemptions were likely to be awarded this year.