Mickelson dials in putting in time for U.S. Open

DUBLIN, Ohio -- For three days at Muirfield Village, Phil Mickelson struggled with the speed of the greens. On Sunday, he found the right speed and shot his lowest round of the week, a 5-under 67 . It wasn't enough to win the Memorial, but it may be a good sign heading into the U.S. Open at Congressional.

"My speed from outside six feet, six to 35 feet, the putts you've really got to make to get a good round going, was off a little bit the first few days," Mickelson said. "Today, even the ones that missed were rolling about a foot and a half by, which is about the speed I'm looking for."

A day after taking 32 putts, Mickelson only needed 24 in the final round.

"I haven't putted to the same level that I'm used to, but today was a much better day," Mickelson said. "Today was how I expected to perform on the greens."

Mickelson likes to play the week before a major, but he's skipping next week's event in Memphis to get in some extra practice at Congressional. He tied for fourth last year at Pebble Beach , and Mickelson has been a runner up at the U.S. Open five times.

"It's a course or a setup that probably nobody thought I would do well on throughout my career, and yet I've played some of my better golf in the U.S. Open," Mickelson said. "I just need a few breaks here and there, or maybe a few less mistakes here or there to be able to come out on top."

(Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)