Golf summit set for Obama and Boehner
President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-Ohio) will play golf together later this month, according to Politico.
President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) will finally hit the links for a round of golf – and al fresco negotiation – on June 18, a White House official told POLITICO.According to reports, Boehner is a single-digit handicap while Obama is still a relative novice, but after squaring off over a trillion-dollar budget, we think negotiating a few strokes on the first tee will be a breeze. Still, Boehner should be careful. Despite recently picking up the game, Obama has been getting a lot of practice. According to CBS News’ Mark Knoller, Obama has played 68 rounds since becoming president, and he came to the White House from the golf course on the day Special Forces killed Osama Bin Laden.
Obama’s offer — and Boehner’s acceptance — came six months after White House press secretary Robert Gibbs suggested the two could work out their differences on the course. Both men are passionate golfers; Obama prefers to hit public courses with a handful of friends and White House staffers while Boehner favors private courses, golf fundraisers and schmoozing sessions with other pols.
The game will be at a course in the Washington area, but exactly where — and the names of the other two duffers rounding out the foursome — are yet to be determined, a person familiar with the situation said.
