Golf summit set for Obama and Boehner

President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) will finally hit the links for a round of golf – and al fresco negotiation – on June 18, a White House official told POLITICO.

Obama’s offer — and Boehner’s acceptance — came six months after White House press secretary Robert Gibbs suggested the two could work out their differences on the course. Both men are passionate golfers; Obama prefers to hit public courses with a handful of friends and White House staffers while Boehner favors private courses, golf fundraisers and schmoozing sessions with other pols.

The game will be at a course in the Washington area, but exactly where — and the names of the other two duffers rounding out the foursome — are yet to be determined, a person familiar with the situation said.