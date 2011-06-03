Menu Close
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Golf summit set for Obama and Boehner

by Pete Madden
Posted: Fri Jun. 3, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-Ohio) will play golf together later this month, according to Politico.

President Barack Obama and House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) will finally hit the links for a round of golf – and al fresco negotiation – on June 18, a White House official told POLITICO.
Obama’s offer — and Boehner’s acceptance — came six months after White House press secretary Robert Gibbs suggested the two could work out their differences on the course. Both men are passionate golfers; Obama prefers to hit public courses with a handful of friends and White House staffers while Boehner favors private courses, golf fundraisers and schmoozing sessions with other pols.
The game will be at a course in the Washington area, but exactly where — and the names of the other two duffers rounding out the foursome — are yet to be determined, a person familiar with the situation said.
According to reports, Boehner is a single-digit handicap while Obama is still a relative novice, but after squaring off over a trillion-dollar budget, we think negotiating a few strokes on the first tee will be a breeze. Still, Boehner should be careful. Despite recently picking up the game, Obama has been getting a lot of practice. According to CBS News’ Mark Knoller, Obama has played 68 rounds since becoming president, and he came to the White House from the golf course on the day Special Forces killed Osama Bin Laden.
