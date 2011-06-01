Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Young pros prove shotmaking isn't dead at Nicklaus clinic

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Jun. 1, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

DUBLIN, Ohio -- It's often said that today's players don't know how to work the ball, playing instead with a "bomb and gouge" mentality. On Tuesday afternoon at the Memorial Tournament, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Charl Schwartzel and Justin Rose disproved that theory with a spectacular display of shotmaking during Jack Nicklaus's annual clinic in front of a packed grandstand at Muirfield Village.
Nicklaus, in a shirt and tie, served as master of ceremonies. He invited each pro to hit a different club and shared his thoughts and tips for the fans. Not only did the players have to do what Nicklaus ordered -- high draw, low punch, sweeping hook -- they also had to trade barbs with the 18-time major champion.
First up was McIlroy. Before the 22-year-old Northern Irishman pounded drivers to the delight of the crowd, Nicklaus set him up by saying, "Imagine you're coming down 18 at Augusta ..." The crowd erupted in laughter, remembering that McIlroy lost a four-shot lead at the Masters earlier this year.
Nicklaus didn't get all of the laughs, however. As Schwartzel, the reigning Masters champion, was about to hit a pitching wedge, he looked up at Nicklaus and said, "I don't know why I am doing this. I've only won one Masters. I need you to show me how to win another five."
"If you're having trouble once you get your third or fourth Masters, let me know and I'll show you how to do it," Nicklaus joked back.
The most impressive display was put on by 22-year-old Rickie Fowler, who strutted onto the driving range with a 4-iron. Before Nicklaus could tell him what type of shot to hit, Fowler turned around to the audience and said, "What do you guys want to see?"
"Big hook!" someone shouted.
"Big hook? That's Bubba [Watson]," Fowler said. "He can hit a hook."
Of course, Fowler still obliged the fan.
"Now that's what you want," Nicklaus said as Fowler's ball hooked across the driving range.
After the defending champion, Justin Rose, pured several 7-iron shots, many fans were getting ready to leave, thinking the clinic was over, but Nicklaus wasn't through.
"Does anyone have any questions they'd like answered?" Nicklaus asked the crowd. "We can talk about anything you want to talk about."
Despite his shirt and tie, and the 92-degree heat, Nicklaus took questions from the audience for 25 more minutes.
"Jack did you ever go to the gym when you were young?" one fan asked.
"Do I look like it?" Nicklaus said to roaring laughter.
The 18-time major champion continued to take questions and share his tips for the amateur golfers in the crowd before he had to return to his hosting duties and attend a meeting.
On this day, Nicklaus was able to wow the crowd without hitting a shot.

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More