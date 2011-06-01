Goydos to miss 4-6 weeks with cracked rib

UPDATE: A previous version of this story reported that Paul Goydos cracked a rib during a minor car accident on Monday. Goydos was in an accident, but he wrote on his Twitter account Thursday that the rib injury was more likely a result of slipping in the shower at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, two weeks ago. ------------------

Two-time PGA Tour winner Paul Goydos was in a minor automobile accident in Florida on Monday. While driving with three friends during a buddies' golf trip, Goydos was in the front passenger seat of a sports utility vehicle when a smaller car slammed into his side of the SUV.

"I heard someone [in our car] yell, and I looked out the window and the [other] car was sideways almost like they'd locked up their brakes or something, and it was turning and coming into us," Goydos told Golf.com.

"We were in an SUV, thank God," he said. "I looked down and saw it almost looked like a toy car [because] we were so high up in the air."

Goydos said it felt like the SUV barely budged after impact and that no one in either car was seriously injured.

Goydos reported on his Twitter account Wednesday that he had cracked a rib. On Thursday, he wrote that that injury was not caused by the auto accident but more likely resulted from his slipping in the shower at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, two weeks ago.

"Let the insults fly," he wrote.

Goydos said the injury will take four to six weeks to heal and that he has withdrawn from his next two starts, which were scheduled to be U.S. Open sectional qualifying in Memphis, Tenn., and the Fed-Ex St. Jude Classic, also in Memphis. After a slow start to the 2011 season, Goydos had been showing improved form of late, with consecutive top-10 finishes at the Players Championship and the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

"Playing won't do anymore damage," Goydos wrote on Twitter, "but will be painful."

"Pretty bummed out." (Photo: Hunter Martin/Getty Images)