SI Golf Ranking: Donald unanimous No. 1

Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (FIRST PLACE VOTES, TOTAL VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Luke Donald (15, 150, 1) - Last three finishes: Win, BMW PGA Championship; 2nd Vovlo World Match Play; T4, The Players - Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Lee Westwood (0, 134, 2) - Last three finishes: 2nd, BMW PGA Championship; 9th, Volvo World Match Play; Win, Ballantine's Championship - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 3. Martin Kaymer (0, 97, 3) - Last three finishes: 31st, BMW PGA Championship; 3rd, Volvo World Match Play; T19, The Players - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 4. Charl Schwartzel (0, 86, 4) - Last three finishes: CUT, BMW PGA Championship; T26, The Players; 11th, Malaysian Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 10 5. Bubba Watson (0, 77, 5) - Last Three Events: T45, The Players; T48, Wells Fargo Championship; Win, Zurich Classic - Official World Golf Ranking: 11 6. Phil Mickelson (0, 57, 6) - Last three finishes: T33, The Players; T9, Wells Fargo Championship; T27, The Masters -Official World Golf Ranking: 4 7. Graeme McDowell (0, 44, 7) - Last three finishes: CUT, BMW PGA Championship; 5th, Vovlo World Match Play, T33; The Players - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 8. Rory McIlroy (0, 40, 9) - Last three finishes: 24th, BMW PGA Championship; 9th, Volvo World Match Play; CUT, Wells Fargo Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 6 9. Matt Kuchar (0, 38, NR) - Last Three Events: T6, HP Byron Nelson Championship; T16, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial; T54, The Players Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 7 10. Nick Watney (0, 30, 10) - Last Three Events: T8, HP Byron Nelson Championship; T4, The Players; CUT, Wells Fargo Championship -Official World Golf Ranking: 15 Others receiving votes: K.J. Choi (27) Ian Poulter (24) Louis Oosthuizen (5) Matteo Manassero (4) David Toms (4) Jonathan Byrd (3) Martin Laird (2) Jason Day (1) Hunter Mahan (1) Mark Wilson (1)