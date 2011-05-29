Spieth struggles in final round at Byron Nelson

IRVING, Texas -- Teen sensation Jordan Spieth got off to a slow start in his final-round bid to become the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson, but he continued to hang tough.

After receiving a thunderous ovation on the first tee and greeting Peggy Nelson, wife of tournament namesake and golf legend Byron, he pulled his tee shot way left into the trees. His second shot wound up in a greenside bunker, and he missed an eight-foot par putt.

Spieth, 17, is spending the week on-site at the Four Seasons resort here and has been working out with PGA Tour players after his rounds.

Spieth followed his opening bogey with three straight pars, birdied the short par-3 fifth hole and bogeyed the sixth. He came back with a birdie on the par-4 seventh hole, missing an eagle by just a foot, but gave back two shots with a double on the par-4 eighth. He shot two-over 37 on the front and started birdie-bogey-birdie on the back.

Going into the final round, Spieth said his only goal was to better his T16 finish of a year ago when he fired a final round 72. -Art Stricklin