Dustin Johnson hires Joe LaCava as his full-time caddie

IRVING, Texas — Dustin Johnson announced Wednesday, after his pro-am round at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, that he had hired longtime Fred Couples looper Joe LaCava as his new full-time caddie. The pair worked together at the Players Championship on a trial basis two weeks ago but made it official this week at TPC Four Seasons.

"I look forward to a long relationship with Joe," Johnson said. "It was important I found somebody you feel comfortable with because you can spend eight or nine hours with them in a day."

LaCava had worked with Couples for two decades and has also spent time on the bag of Davis Love III.

"I'm very excited to work with Dustin," LaCava said Wednesday afternoon. "Of course I will have to work a little harder because Fred could never practice."

Johnson parted ways with former caddie Bobby Brown in April after a couple of incidents, including giving Johnson the wrong tee time this year at the Northern Trust Open at Riviera, which led to a two-stroke penalty. Johnson was also penalized for grounding his club when he didn't realize he was in a bunker on the final hole of last year's PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. That also led to a two-shot penalty that cost Johnson a spot in a playoff.

Johnson said he has yet to speak with Couples about the switch but hopes to in the future. Couples withdrew from the Senior PGA Championship earlier this week.

"You know Fred is always moving around and traveling, but I would like to speak with him," Johnson said. — Art Stricklin