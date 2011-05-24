Truth & Rumors: Teen tries to repeat magic at Byron Nelson

Jason Day won the Byron Nelson last year, but the big story was 16-year-old amateur Jordan Spieth finishing in the top 20. Richard Durrett of ESPN Dallas reports that Spieth is ready to try again this week, although he might have an unusual a scheduling conflict. He’s graduating from high school on Saturday.

Spieth, now 17, isn't the same lanky kid who looked like he might have trouble keeping his balance in a strong Texas wind. He's added 20 pounds of muscle, putting down his clubs for a few months over the winter to bulk up in an attempt to guard against future injuries (his back has bothered him a little at times) and give him more length on the course.

His goals have changed, too. He's not trying to be the top junior golfer in the country now. No, Spieth is headed to college and wants to become the top amateur golfer in the nation. That means playing in more amateur events and setting his sights on the Walker Cup, his main golf goal for this season.

"In my estimation, until he gets away from that big desire that if he doesn't win it doesn't mean anything . . . well, he's got to get it out of his system," Casper said. "He's got to accept what he accomplished at the Masters of shooting 66 one round and then shooting 31 on the front nine -- which he's never come close to doing before. Those were two great steps forward but that wasn’t enough for him because he didn't win.

"That's what makes him so great, but until he gets that out of his system and recognizes it is a step-by-step process, almost like starting over, he will struggle to win."

South Korean professional golfer Choi Kyoung-ju will host his own tournament on his native land this fall, the country's top PGA Tour player said this week.

Better known as K.J. Choi in the U.S., the 41-year-old golfer said the tournament has been tentatively named the "KJ Choi Invitational" and will be held from Oct. 20 to 23 at the Ocean Course of the Sky 72 Golf Club in Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul.

The KJ Choi Foundation and Asian Tour Media jointly created the event, and the Korean Golf Tour (KGT) and the Asian Tour will co-sanction it. The tournament will offer US$750,000 in total purse. It will be the first local tournament bearing the name of an active golfer.

"This is my dream come true," Choi said at a press conference Monday. "I've long wanted to start a tournament to help develop the KGT, which is the basis for my career and the Asian Tour."