Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Teen tries to repeat magic at Byron Nelson

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue May. 24, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Jason Day won the Byron Nelson last year, but the big story was 16-year-old amateur Jordan Spieth finishing in the top 20. Richard Durrett of ESPN Dallas reports that Spieth is ready to try again this week, although he might have an unusual a scheduling conflict. He’s graduating from high school on Saturday.

Spieth, now 17, isn't the same lanky kid who looked like he might have trouble keeping his balance in a strong Texas wind. He's added 20 pounds of muscle, putting down his clubs for a few months over the winter to bulk up in an attempt to guard against future injuries (his back has bothered him a little at times) and give him more length on the course.
His goals have changed, too. He's not trying to be the top junior golfer in the country now. No, Spieth is headed to college and wants to become the top amateur golfer in the nation. That means playing in more amateur events and setting his sights on the Walker Cup, his main golf goal for this season.
Billy Casper says Tiger too focused on winningEverybody thinks they know what’s wrong with Tiger Woods: your doctor knows, your neighbor knows, even the pizza guy knows. However, three-time major winner Billy Casper is more credible than most observers, and Casper told The Deseret News that Tiger Woods is putting too much pressure on himself during his comeback.
"In my estimation, until he gets away from that big desire that if he doesn't win it doesn't mean anything . . . well, he's got to get it out of his system," Casper said. "He's got to accept what he accomplished at the Masters of shooting 66 one round and then shooting 31 on the front nine -- which he's never come close to doing before. Those were two great steps forward but that wasn’t enough for him because he didn't win.
"That's what makes him so great, but until he gets that out of his system and recognizes it is a step-by-step process, almost like starting over, he will struggle to win."
K.J. Choi to host his own tournament in South KoreaK.J. Choi is about to join an elite group including Arnold Palmer, Byron Nelson and Klinger from M.A.S.H. No, not famous cross-dressers. Choi is going to have a golf tournament named after him, according to Fox Sports:
South Korean professional golfer Choi Kyoung-ju will host his own tournament on his native land this fall, the country's top PGA Tour player said this week.
Better known as K.J. Choi in the U.S., the 41-year-old golfer said the tournament has been tentatively named the "KJ Choi Invitational" and will be held from Oct. 20 to 23 at the Ocean Course of the Sky 72 Golf Club in Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
The KJ Choi Foundation and Asian Tour Media jointly created the event, and the Korean Golf Tour (KGT) and the Asian Tour will co-sanction it. The tournament will offer US$750,000 in total purse. It will be the first local tournament bearing the name of an active golfer.
"This is my dream come true," Choi said at a press conference Monday. "I've long wanted to start a tournament to help develop the KGT, which is the basis for my career and the Asian Tour." 
Tweet of the Day From Ian Poulter after buying a golf putter at an auction to benefit the Seve Ballesteros Foundation. The putter was a replica of the putter Ballesteros used when he won the 1984 British Open. Poulter_tod Seve_putter

