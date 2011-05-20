Menu Close
News

Truth and Rumors: Perry questions Tiger's mental toughness

by petedirenzo
Posted: Fri May. 20, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Over the last couple of weeks Tiger Woods’s peers have been unabashedly candid about the state of his game, his mind and his future. Bubba Watson criticized Tiger’s swing. ("I'll just go ahead and say it: I think Tiger is going the wrong way.”) Paul Azinger said Woods would benefit from some TLC. ("Tiger needs to be able to have a shoulder to cry on...") And now Kenny Perry is questioning Tiger’s mental toughness, telling Robert Lusetich of Foxsports.com: 

“He’s mentally the toughest guy I’ve ever seen out here,” Kenny Perry said. “I don’t know what happened to that.

“He keeps saying he’s physically hurt, so I guess we’ve got to go with that.”

Perry went on to question whether Tiger’s doggedness in the gym may be accelerating the damage to his left knee:

“Tiger goes over the top when he does stuff,” Perry said. “When he works out, he works out religiously; whatever he does, he’s gung-ho. It’s amazing because that’s what made him such a great player, but maybe he’s overdone it.

“When he was playing great golf, he was wiry, thin, loose and quick; he had a lot of speed. Now he’s so thick, he looks like a defensive back in the NFL, but his legs are still little.

“So is his lower body struggling to support his heavier, muscular upper body? I don’t know, maybe it is.”

Sergio Garcia … for mayor? Talk about a warm Texas welcome. Sergio Garcia—who hasn’t won many popularity contests on the PGA Tour—arrived at Colonial Country Club this week to find this banner planted outside the gates:  Sergio  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
No doubt buoyed by the support of his Fort Worth fanbase, Garcia is off to a solid start in his campaign to win for a second time at Colonial. The Spaniard posted a 66 Thursday. Goydos still has "issues" to sort out A trio of 69s at TPC Sawgrass last week—and a third-place check worth $646,000—wasn’t enough to convince fan favorite Paul Goydos that he has rediscovered his game. The droll 47-year-old, who has been muttering about possibly retiring, said Thursday that he needs more than one good week to turn his frown upside down:

"I bounced back, and I'm happy that I did, but I'd like to take care of the issues I've had," Goydos said. "One week to me is not a streak. Keep working and let's see what happens."

Goydos doesn't sound totally convinced that last week was a turning point, because last month he tied for ninth at The Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.—his first top 20 finish of the year—and then missed the cut at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C., by playing the final seven holes of the second round in 7-over par.

"You do crazy things like that, you have to wonder if things are coming to an end," he said. He says this season has been different from any other because of "systemic" problems on the course and physical issues off the course.

"It's been a breakdown in all facets of my game," Goydos said. "This is probably as crooked as I've driven it in my career, and this is as bad as I've putted it in my career, as far as the stats are concerned. Just horrific.”

Goydos shot an even-par 70 at Colonial on Thursday. He is eight back.

