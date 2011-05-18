Truth and Rumors: Jack on Tiger: "I promise you, he's not done."

Jack Backs Woods With Tiger Woods' recent struggles, everyone under the sun has been asked for an opinion on the former No. 1's future, so it was only a matter of time before Jack Nicklaus was roped in as well. The Golden Bear isn't pretending that he wants Tiger to take down his records, but according to Edgar Thompson of the Palm Beach Post, he also doesn't want Woods limping into the sunset.

Whether or not Woods breaks Nicklaus' most-cherished mark, Jack wants Tiger's best shot.

"I'd rather him be healthy and play, and if he breaks my records, fine. I don't have an issue with that," Nicklaus said Tuesday at the Bear's Club during a benefit for Palm Beach Atlantic University. "I don't like to see him hurt. As talented as he is and as good a player as he is, for him to not be able to play, not only takes away from him but takes away from the game."

"He has a pretty significant injury, obviously, that is bothering him," Nicklaus said. "But I always feel like when you're injured and have the talent he has, you'll figure out a way to play and he'll figure out a way to get it back. He's got a lot more golf in him.

"I promise you, he's not done."

Maybe it’s that time of the month or something in the water, but there have been an awful lot of player/caddie splits lately. Martin Kaymer won’t be the only pro with a different looper on his bag this week. Add Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Francesco Molinari and Boo Weekley to the conversation, among others.

“I’ve seen purges before nothing like this,” said a longtime PGA Tour looper who currently works for a top-25 player.

Adam Scott has called it quits with Tony Navarro, one of the more high-profile caddies on on the PGA Tour. Navarro has worked for Scott since 2004, and before that, he looped for Greg Norman.

After missing his fifth cut of the season at The Players, Camilo Villegas let go of Mick Doran, who replaced Brett Waldman at the beginning of the year after Waldman earned his Nationwide Tour card. Doran will take Navarro’s place on Scott’s bag this week at Colonial. It’s unclear whether this is a permanent move or not, but obviously Doran hopes it is.

Meanwhile, Brennan Little, whom Sean O’Hair fired several weeks ago, will now work for Camillo, starting at Colonial.