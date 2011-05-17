SI Golf Ranking: Choi No. 10; Tiger shut out

Each week, 15 staffers from SI Golf+, Golf Magazine and GOLF.com vote for their top 10, awarding 10 points to their first choice and proceeding in descending order to the 10th player, who gets one point. The points are then added and the ranking calculated. Tell us your top 10 in the comments field below. RANK (FIRST PLACE VOTES, TOTAL VOTES, LAST WEEK'S RANK) 1. Lee Westwood (10, 142, 1) - Last three finishes: Win, Ballantine's Championship; Win, Indonesian Open; T11, The Masters - Official World Golf Ranking: 1 2. Luke Donald (6, 137, 2) - Last three finishes: T4, The Players; T8, Zurich Classic; T4, The Masters - Official World Golf Ranking: 2 3. Martin Kaymer (1, 101, 3) - Last three finishes: T19, The Players; T62, Wells Fargo Championship; 9th, Malaysian Open - Official World Golf Ranking: 3 4. Charl Schwartzel (0, 81, 4) - Last three finishes: T26, The Players; 11th, Malaysian Open; Win, The Masters - Official World Golf Ranking: 12 5. Bubba Watson (0, 74, 5) - Last Three Events: T45, The Players; T48, Wells Fargo Championship; Win, Zurich Classic - Official World Golf Ranking: 11 6. Phil Mickelson (0, 63, 6) - Last three finishes: T33, The Players; T9, Wells Fargo Championship; T27, The Masters -Official World Golf Ranking: 4 7. Graeme McDowell (0, 57, 9) - Last three finishes: T33, The Players; CUT, Zurich Classic; T61, The Heritage - Official World Golf Ranking: 5 8. Rory McIlroy (0, 47, 7) - Last three finishes: CUT, Wells Fargo Championship; 3rd, Malaysian Open; T15, The Masters -Official World Golf Ranking: 6 9. Nick Watney (0, 40, 10) - Last Three Events: T4, The Players; CUT, Wells Fargo Championship; T20, Zurich Classic -Official World Golf Ranking: 14 10. K.J. Choi (0, 32, NR) - Last Three Events: Win, The Players; T3, Zurich Classic; T8, The Masters -Official World Golf Ranking: 15 Others receiving votes: Matt Kuchar (28) Dustin Johnson (6) Steve Stricker (5) Jonathan Byrd (5) Aaron Baddeley (2) Jason Day (2) Matteo Manassero (1)