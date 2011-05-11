Sean Foley raps Bubba Watson over Tiger criticism

On an Irish radio show, Tiger Woods’ swing coach Sean Foley (pictured) took issue with Bubba Watson’s comment that Woods was “going the wrong way.” Kids, if you ever need an example of an "ad hominem argument" for your poli-sci class, this would be a good one. From IrishGolfDesk.com:

In a wide-ranging interview in which he displayed little love for the media, Foley said: “He has the right to his own opinion but you probably shouldn’t make comments about a guy who has won 69 more times than you and you are virtually the same age. You know what I mean?”

Denying that he was angered by what Watson said, Foley added: “I wouldn’t say angry. I would just say, bud, you won three times the last 10 months, I am really pleased for you. You have worked hard and I think it is a great thing that you are playing so well. But why do you feel the need that you have to get the attention? What’s the use in making that comment?

“Let the guy do what he’s doing and you do what you’re doing and it will be fine. There is absolutely zero need for him to make that comment. But you know, Bubba loves the camera anyway so, I mean, whatever.”

Q. I know you and Bubba are friends. I was curious about your reaction to what he said last week about you going in the wrong direction. TIGER WOODS: That was interesting. Q. He said this morning that you guys haven't had a chance to talk. TIGER WOODS: Not yet. Q. Do you have an issue with it? TIGER WOODS: We'll talk. Q. Have you ever told him he needed a teacher? TIGER WOODS: To each his own. Lee Trevino didn't have a teacher ever. One of the best ball strikers that ever lived, he was in the top two or three of all time, and he never once had a teacher. So it can be done.

Q. What kind of feedback have you gotten from Tiger after your comments last week? BUBBA WATSON: I haven't talked to him yet, so I just talked to his agent, and I talked to another person in his camp last week and told them that I didn't say anything wrong. I just said my opinion, and the media runs with it.

You guys don't run with it but other people do. And so I just told him that, look, you know me. I'm good friends with you. I've been a supporter of you the whole time I've been a pro and have known you. So I'm here for you, but I didn't do anything wrong.

So yeah, the camp says I'm okay, but I haven't talked to the boss yet. (Laughter.)

Foley's boss was asked about Watson's comments at his Sawgrass press conference on Tuesday.Watson said on Tuesday that he had discussed his comments about Woods with Woods' agent to clear the air, and that Team Tiger said everything was cool. Guess Foley didn't get the memo.(Photo: Chris O'Meara/AP)